Wilton’s Bryer Putman wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After scoring 40 points in his first ever varsity basketball game, Wilton freshman Bryer Putman was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for my teammates, I mean my brother he had a lot of assists to me, Casen Reid, he had a lot of assists to me, just on breakouts and they’re just always looking for me. It was different I mean that was my first game playing varsity basketball and I was kind of just new to everything and I just came out there and I just played basketball and I just kept scoring and just kept going” said Putman.

40 points is the third most points ever scored in a game by a Wilton player.

“Bryer works hard, he’s a very talented player, I knew he had the potential to score that. Not only does he have some height and some length you know he’s got some long arms and big hands but he’s put in a ton of time of basketball. You know last spring and summer, he got after it on a couple different travel teams. He’s always working, his dad’s been the girls coach going on fifteen years now. His older brother, very talented basketball player for us and so you know I think he has some great people in his corner and he has big dreams you know what he wants to do on the basketball court with the basketball he has pretty high expectations for himself and so he really holds himself accountable” said Wilton head coach Erik Grunder.

