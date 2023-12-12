17 Augie seniors have less stress after tuition balances paid by donor

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - For 17 Augie seniors, a financial stress has been lifted, helping them finish college.

For the third consecutive year, an anonymous donor has gifted Augustana College students with payment of their outstanding tuition balances.

This $50,000 donation was meant to benefit students experiencing a temporary hardship and ensure they remain on track to complete their college degree.

President Andrea Talentino said the gift has a large impact.

“I’m thankful for Augustana’s culture of generosity and support,” President Talentino said when she learned of this year’s gift. “We know our students are the leaders of tomorrow. Gifts like this help them today and set an example for their own future generosity.”

