EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two vehicles crashed around 8 a.m. in East Moline, leaving one vehicle on its side.

It happened at Archer Drive and the service road off the Avenue of the Cities.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital but did not appear to be seriously injured.

The other driver was not hurt.

