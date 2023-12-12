Election 2024: First-time voters prepare for Iowa Caucuses

Dordt University students say they’re looking for a candidate with Christian values
Young Americans voted in record numbers in the last Presidential race, and could again be impactful in 2024's election.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Young Americans voted in record numbers in the last Presidential race, and could again be impactful in 2024′s election. Of those eligible to vote under the age of 25, 43-percent of them cast ballots in the last presidential race. We caught up with two first-time caucus-goers who are looking for a Republican candidate who matches their values.

Election 2024: How to find your Iowa GOP caucus precinct

Reagan Van Beek is a freshman at Dordt University. He has an interest in politics but opted to study business administration because, “It’s easier to find a job in business than politics”.

Van Beek says he’s supporting Ron DeSantis and came to listen to him speak at Congressman Randy Feenstra’s event with the candidates in Sioux Center Saturday. Van Beek says he was first impressed by DeSantis’ gubernatiorial win. “I was really impressed with Desantis’ performance and then I looked into his like governor style and everything he’s done as governor and I’m really impressed all that he’s done there. And his campaign is all about look at what I did as governor of Florida,” Van Beek said.

1 on 1: DeSantis says Trump isn’t the same as he was when he became president 7 years ago

James Van Den Berg, a junior at Dordt University, also attended Feenstra’s event. “What better way to spend your Saturday morning than hearing some candidates for the presidential election?,” Van Den Berg said.

Van Den Berg is undecided. “I’m basically going to go off of what I believe should be accomplished in the United States Christian-wise, Republican-wise,” Van Den Berg said.

Van Den Berg says he likes DeSantis and Nikki Haley. “Nikki was pretty good. Really liked how she like just was straight out with her answers, what she wanted to do. She was honest. She kind of related to the crowd I would feel like just like the experiences, what’s been going on in the world,” Van Den Berg said.

Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Nikki Haley

Van Den Berg says as a Christian, it’s important for him to choose a candidate that aligns with his values. “I would say that you know as a President, Godly president, it’s important to you know lead in faith, lead in you know especially having a family background so you can relate to the people of America,” Van Den Berg said.

Election 2024: GOP candidates discuss their faith, how it guides them

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Rock Island Police and Fire are investigating after three trucks were doused in gasoline and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man who set 3 trucks on fire
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Chilly sun Tuesday, but things warm up later this week
Coolest day of the week will be Tuesday before we start another warm-up.
First Alert Forecast - Coolest day of the week will be Tuesday before we start another warm-up.
Ward Davis was sentenced to 55 years for killing Julie Bowser, 54, with blows to her head,...
Milan man sentenced to 55 years for murder of Julie Bowser
A boil order for Hampton residents has been lifted.
Hampton boil order lifted