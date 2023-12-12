Fire leaves Davenport home unlivable
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A home in Davenport is not livable after a fire broke out on Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 900 block of South Concord Street after a postal worker reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters searched the home and rescued a dog and rabbit.
The animals are OK, and the residents were not home at the time. No word yet on the cause.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.