Hy-Vee handing out hundreds of hams

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As part of its annual Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees will join with local first responders and food pantry volunteers to distribute 570 hams on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. and while supplies last.

The event benefits families in need and will be held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Now in its sixth year, Hams for the Holidays is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help fight food insecurity in communities served by Hy-Vee stores. This location is one of 10 stops that Hy-Vee is making across its eight-state region delivering 5,000 total hams.

The event continues until 6 p.m. or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.