Hy-Vee handing out hundreds of hams

As part of its annual Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees will join with local first responders and food pantry volunteers to distribute 570 hams o
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As part of its annual Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees will join with local first responders and food pantry volunteers to distribute 570 hams on Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. and while supplies last.

The event benefits families in need and will be held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Now in its sixth year, Hams for the Holidays is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help fight food insecurity in communities served by Hy-Vee stores. This location is one of 10 stops that Hy-Vee is making across its eight-state region delivering 5,000 total hams.

The event continues until 6 p.m. or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna L. Sand, 41, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal...
Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday
The road is blocked around the exit to U.S. 67/LeClaire on I-80 eastbound due to a...
Crash on I-80 eastbound causes delays Monday morning
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Burlington Police release name of woman found dead
Julie Bowser, 54, was attacked on Sept. 17, 2021, and died less than a week later from severe...
Julie Bowser’s killer sentenced to 55 years
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Rock Island Police and firefighters are teaming up to help spread holiday cheer to local kids...
Kids can shop with cops, firefighters and leave wrapping to elves
Rock Island Police and firefighters are teaming up to help spread holiday cheer to local kids...
Rock Island Police and Firefighters for Christmas
An anonymous donor gifted Augustana College with $50,000 to pay off the tuition balances for...
Donor pays outstanding tuition balances for 17 Augustana College students
Sherrard Elementary plans ribbon-cutting for $6.7 million addition
Sherrard plans ribbon-cutting for $6.7M addition of elementary
The Sherrard School District is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its $6.7 million addition.
Sherrard Elementary plans ribbon-cutting for $6.7 million addition