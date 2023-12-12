Joy man charged with predatory sexual assault
Dec. 12, 2023
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael G. Davis on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a felony.
Davis, 53, of Joy, Illinois, was arrested Friday and is in Mercer County Jail on a no-bond warrant.
He was arraigned on Monday, and a preliminary hearing and detention hearing is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
