Joy man charged with predatory sexual assault

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 12.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael G. Davis on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a felony.

Davis, 53, of Joy, Illinois, was arrested Friday and is in Mercer County Jail on a no-bond warrant.

He was arraigned on Monday, and a preliminary hearing and detention hearing is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

