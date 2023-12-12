Kids can shop with cops, firefighters and leave wrapping to elves

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police and firefighters are teaming up to help spread holiday cheer to local kids with their “Police and Firefighters for Christmas” event.

The event helps kids shop for Christmas gifts for their loved ones. 40 area children from the Rock Island-Milan School District are chosen to be paired up with members of the police department, fire department, or a city official to shop for gifts for themselves and their family.

Shopping will take place at the Walmart on 44th Street in Moline. The event is this Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

After shopping, the children will be treated to a holiday meal in the Rock Island Police Department’s community room. Meanwhile, “elves” will be wrapping their gifts.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.