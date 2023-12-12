Julie Bowser’s killer sentenced to 55 years

Ward Davis was sentenced to 55 years for killing Julie Bowser, 54, with blows to her head, causing extensive brain injuries on Sept. 17, 2021.
By Heidi Knecht
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a Milan woman.

Ward Davis had pleaded guilty Oct. 10, 2023, to killing Julie Bowser, 54, with blows to her head, causing extensive brain injuries on Sept. 17, 2021. She died on Sept. 22.

On Monday, after testimony from law enforcement and hearing Victim Impact Statements, the judge sentenced Davis to 55 years in prison, with three years of supervision upon release.

He has the right to appeal.

In exchange for Davis’s guilty plea, prosecutors had dismissed additional charges of aggravated battery and attempted arson.

Milan Police responded to a call of a woman bleeding and lying the street in the 700 block of Hillcrest Road on Sept. 17, 2021.

Davis was arrested that day and held in Rock Island County Jail.

According to court documents, Davis had a long history of assaults.

In Scott and Rock Island counties, Davis has seven convictions of assault with injury, dating as far back as 1997, and up to 2016.

He is also a convicted sex offender, charged in 2002 in Scott County with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. He’s since been charged and convicted twice with failing to register, and two times with living within 2,000 feet of a school.

In 2021, Bowser’s sister, Lisa Bowser, told TV6 that a daughter, sister, mother, niece, and grandmother had been stolen from them.

“We are very heartbroken that she was viciously attacked. We will get justice for Julie.”

