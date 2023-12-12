Missing person: Medication could have confused 69-year-old in Galena

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 12.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Galena Police say a missing person is on medication that could affect his thinking.

Donald Raymond Johnston, 69, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday at his home off Park Avenue in Galena.

He drives a gray 2019 Honda Ridgeline with Illinois plate: 2596418. He was wearing a green sweatshirt with “Galena 1826″ printed on the front.

Johnson has gray hair and beard, and he wears glasses. He also has a pacemaker.

If anyone sees or knows of his whereabouts, call the Galena Police Department at 815-777-2131 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Moline Second Alarmers Association celebrates 70 years of service
