The Moline Second Alarmers Association celebrates 70 years of service

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The Moline Second Alarmers Association made a Facebook post on Thursday to display they are in the holiday spirit of Christmas. Also within the post, The association displayed a banner that showed the association is celebrating 70 years of service.

The Moline Second Alarmers Association is a volunteer background support group for fire crews. When local fire departments are called to an emergency, the volunteer group’s main focus is to provide firefighters with fresh breathable air packs but also providing other items like water

Ken LeMaster is the control officer for the Moline Second Alarmers Association. He has been with them for 46 years.

“You get out of it, what you put into it, if you come to a fire with a bad attitude, or you come to fire expecting something simple, it’s not going to happen that way. You go there to do the job that we have. It’s a simple job. But it means a lot to the firemen,” said LeMaster.

Dave Irwin, President of the Moline Second Alamers Association says since the group started, they have never missed a call.

“There isn’t a lot of departments that do what we do, or can afford to do what we do, and they rely on us heavily to be there to change air bottles. I mean, believe me, there’s fire departments that see this yellow truck pull up, and they’re all smiling because they know their air is hear and, you know, for them to fill air, they got to go back to the station and do it,” said Irwin.

Meanwhile, Irwin says their new goal is to increase the number of their volunteers from 18 to 25, upgrade equipment, and get more training.

“I want to move forward and, you know, raise some money, raise some funds, get some money for a truck and, you know, we need to do some, some more training, some different training in the months then, you know, our basic, our basic job is to do air bottles, and we do a lot of air bottle training because there’s a lot involved in it, but there’s a lot of other things that we’ve we’ve been given responsibility to do that we need to go on and train,” said Irwin

With those improvements, LeMaster says they can respond faster.

“We could probably make it 15 minutes, you know, probably cut it in half if we had more members dispersed in the city. And that’s not only in Moline, but I mean around other areas too, that they would be able to go closer to the fire scene,” said LeMaster.

Anyone who is interested in making a donation or joining the Moline Second Alarmers Association can find more information on moline2ndalarmers.org.

