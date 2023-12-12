Police investigating early morning crash in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Police are investigating an early morning crash that happened on the off-ramp of I-74 at the Last Iowa Exit.

Police officers on the scene told a TV6 crew that at least one police squad car was damaged in the incident.

Our TV6 crew saw two other vehicles had been damaged.

A large pole and signs were also seen on the ground.

A police officer told TV6 the suspects were taken to the hospital but did not specify how many were injured or the extent of their injuries.

That officer also told TV6 the crash was the result of a police pursuit.

The officer also did not say if any first responders were injured in the incident.

The off-ramp was closed early Tuesday morning while police investigated and crews cleaned up.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.