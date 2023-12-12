Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday

Bettendorf police are investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on the off-ramp of I-74.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island was arrested early Tuesday after Bettendorf police say she damaged several squad vehicles during a chase.

Brianna L. Sand, 41, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

She’s also facing several traffic offenses and is wanted on a Rock Island County warrant for forgery, court records show.

According to an arrest affidavit:

At 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a vehicle driven by Sand that had an improper muffler system and no visible registration plate.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle and Sand eventually stopped and turned off the vehicle. Officers placed a tire deflation device under the tire.

At one point, Sand turned the vehicle back on, drove over the deflation device, and took off. A chase ensued and the vehicle failed to yield to a red light as it exited Interstate 74.

At one point, she turned the steering wheel in the direction of where a squad car was positioned and hit it.

Sand then drove into a grass ditch and back up onto the interstate.

Sand again exited the interstate and continued to jerk the steering wheel. Officers made intentional vehicle contact during the chase and Sand’s vehicle struck a traffic sign and light pole and drove through a squad car.

The vehicle struck the passenger side fender of the squad car and another utility post before stopping and becoming immobilized. Sand was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

Police learned her license was not valid. She admitted to police she did not have insurance on the vehicle.

Officers also found a syringe in her pants pocket and a marijuana pipe was found in the vehicle, according to the affidavits.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Rock Island Police and Fire are investigating after three trucks were doused in gasoline and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man who set 3 trucks on fire
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s

Latest News

The Galena Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Donald...
Missing person: Medication could have confused 69-year-old in Galena
Tornado
How often do tornadoes occur during December in Iowa, Illinois?
Sun and cirrus
Sunny and cooler Tuesday
The Moline Second Alarmers association started with just 11 businessmen who wanted to help...
The Moline Second Alarmers Association celebrates 70 years of service
The Moline Second Alarmers Association celebrates 70 years of service
The Moline Second Alarmers Association celebrates 70 years of service