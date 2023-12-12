Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island was arrested early Tuesday after Bettendorf police say she damaged several squad vehicles during a chase.

Brianna L. Sand, 41, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

She’s also facing several traffic offenses and is wanted on a Rock Island County warrant for forgery, court records show.

According to an arrest affidavit:

At 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a vehicle driven by Sand that had an improper muffler system and no visible registration plate.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle and Sand eventually stopped and turned off the vehicle. Officers placed a tire deflation device under the tire.

At one point, Sand turned the vehicle back on, drove over the deflation device, and took off. A chase ensued and the vehicle failed to yield to a red light as it exited Interstate 74.

At one point, she turned the steering wheel in the direction of where a squad car was positioned and hit it.

Sand then drove into a grass ditch and back up onto the interstate.

Sand again exited the interstate and continued to jerk the steering wheel. Officers made intentional vehicle contact during the chase and Sand’s vehicle struck a traffic sign and light pole and drove through a squad car.

The vehicle struck the passenger side fender of the squad car and another utility post before stopping and becoming immobilized. Sand was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

Police learned her license was not valid. She admitted to police she did not have insurance on the vehicle.

Officers also found a syringe in her pants pocket and a marijuana pipe was found in the vehicle, according to the affidavits.

