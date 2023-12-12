Quad Cities interfaith prayer seeks peace amidst rising tensions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Since the recent conflict in the Middle East, there has been a rise in tensions and acts of violence against the Jewish and Muslim communities in the United States, including here in the greater Quad-City area.

In response, local faith leaders are joining forces to offer “An Interfaith Gathering of Prayers for Peace.” The event serves as a way for people to realize that the similarities we all share are greater than our differences.

“We’re not talking about methods or strategies or political platforms to get to peace. What we’re hoping to do is to encourage people, first of all, by offering a place where they can experience a time of peace together within a diverse American community, but then also to encourage them to find ways to continue in their own journeys,” said Rev. Peter A. Pettit, teaching pastor at St. Paul Lutheran.

He says peace can be achieved by overcoming our differences.

“If we can find ways to work together for peace across those kinds of divides, recognizing that we share a desire for peace, then maybe in our own small way, we can actually help bring peace.”

Leaders from different faiths will share inspirational readings, prayers, songs, or scriptures from their traditions. The sixth candle of the menorah will be lit in honor of the current Jewish holiday, Hanukkah. Additionally, everyone will have the opportunity to light candles of hope for peace as part of the program.

The free prayer service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

