Sherrard plans ribbon-cutting for $6.7M addition of elementary

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sherrard School District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its $6.7 million addition.

The ceremony on Jan. 9 gives the public a chance to see inside the new addition.

The expansion added a total of 14,750 square feet and includes two classrooms, two conference rooms, two offices, and an 88-by-84-foot gymnasium.

The district says this is the first significant school construction project in two decades for the elementary.

“Not only does it increase instructional space, but the new gym will allow the district a location where all elementary students can gather in a single venue,” Johnson said.

Construction began at the end of March 2022. The addition will begin use in January.

