Simplified space: How to get organized for holidays

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Expert organizer Daniele Mineck joins Morgan for strategies to keep the holidays from spinning out of control.

Some of Mineck’s suggestions:

Make an events list (check it many times)

  • Decide what’s important to you and non-negotiables, such as a visit to Santa, attending a party, show or event, or making cookies.
  • Get things booked-out and have on a calendar somewhere you’ll see.
  • Make a note of “filler” events that can you go to if you have time.

Gift wrap organization

  • To avoid grabbing the wrong gift when you’re running out the door, use a specific wrap or bow for groups or events. Red bows could be for gifts for extended family and green could be for gift exchanges with colleagues or friends.

Declutter

  • Make space so you can make new homes for new things.
  • Kids toys are a great place to start.

