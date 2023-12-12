Simplified space: How to get organized for holidays
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Expert organizer Daniele Mineck joins Morgan for strategies to keep the holidays from spinning out of control.
Some of Mineck’s suggestions:
Make an events list (check it many times)
- Decide what’s important to you and non-negotiables, such as a visit to Santa, attending a party, show or event, or making cookies.
- Get things booked-out and have on a calendar somewhere you’ll see.
- Make a note of “filler” events that can you go to if you have time.
Gift wrap organization
- To avoid grabbing the wrong gift when you’re running out the door, use a specific wrap or bow for groups or events. Red bows could be for gifts for extended family and green could be for gift exchanges with colleagues or friends.
Declutter
- Make space so you can make new homes for new things.
- Kids toys are a great place to start.
