Sunny and cooler Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures will be slightly cooler today in the wake of a cold front that moved through overnight, switching our wind to the northwest. High temperatures reach the middle 30s in many locations with a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds pass by tonight, which could produce a few flurries but overall it will be to dry for anything to fall from the clouds. High pressure slides to the east tomorrow leading to milder temperatures as highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

It will be in the middle 50 upper 40s by Thursday and Friday ahead of a weak system that moves in late Friday night into Saturday which will bring the potential of scattered light rain showers, possibly mixing with snow if temperatures are cold enough. This system exits later Saturday, with temperatures staying in the 40s this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 36º. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 25º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 41º.

