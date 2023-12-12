Sunny and cooler Tuesday

Mainly dry through the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- NW winds will usher in cooler to the QCA today in wake of the passing cold front this morning. Sunshine will continue again this afternoon, but the NW winds keep us cooler than Monday. Warmer air is set to arrive for the second half the week with highs in the mid 40s. The next system of note will arrive Friday night, but most of the moisture will stay south and north of the area leaving our area dry. Signs are pointing towards warmer temperatures continuing into early next week.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 36º. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 25º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 39º.

