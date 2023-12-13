17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna L. Sand, 41, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal...
Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Hampton disbands their police department Monday night
Hampton disbands their police force Monday night
The Galena Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Donald...
Found: Missing Galena man has been located
Julie Bowser, 54, was attacked on Sept. 17, 2021, and died less than a week later from severe...
Julie Bowser’s killer sentenced to 55 years

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden to give remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Sunday at 4251 E. 53rd St. in Davenport.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on E. 53rd
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push