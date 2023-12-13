Al Michaels won't call an NFL playoff game for NBC this season

FILE - NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football...
FILE - NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, on Dec. 15, 2019. Michaels will not be calling one of NBC's NFL 2023 playoff games for the first time since it returned to televising the league in 2006. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Al Michaels won’t be calling an NFL playoff game for NBC for the first time since the network returned to televising the league in 2006.

NBC confirmed to The Associated Press that Michaels won’t be working the playoffs. It was first reported by the New York Post.

The 79-year-old Michaels was the voice of “Sunday Night Football” from 2006 through 2021 before leaving for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday night package when his contract expired. He has called 11 Super Bowls, including five for NBC.

Michaels retained an announcer emeritus role at NBC and called an AFC wild card game last year with analyst Tony Dungy when the Jacksonville Jaguars rallied from a 27-point, first-half deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.

NBC has three games during the wild card round Jan. 14-16, including one being streamed on Peacock. The Sunday night crew of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call two games. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will have the other.

Eagle and Blackledge, who just completed their first season together working Big Ten games for NBC, will also call next Saturday’s matchup between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna L. Sand, 41, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal...
Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday
Hampton disbands their police department Monday night
Hampton disbands their police force Monday night
Julie Bowser, 54, was attacked on Sept. 17, 2021, and died less than a week later from severe...
Julie Bowser’s killer sentenced to 55 years
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Burlington Police release name of woman found dead
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Geminid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport Council could vote on $1.6M separation agreement
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas