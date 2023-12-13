Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.(WMTW, KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three popular retailers are pulling a product marketed to children.

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.

Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material. They’re said to help kids with fine motor skills and counting. But, when exposed to liquid, they can expand to 100 times their initial size and weight, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For that reason, experts say the beads are a big health risk for children if ingested.

Earlier this year, the CPSC issued a safety alert about the beads saying they can cause a variety of serious symptoms and life-threatening injuries, which could require surgery to remove.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna L. Sand, 41, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal...
Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday
Hampton disbands their police department Monday night
Hampton disbands their police force Monday night
Julie Bowser, 54, was attacked on Sept. 17, 2021, and died less than a week later from severe...
Julie Bowser’s killer sentenced to 55 years
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Burlington Police release name of woman found dead
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
Geminid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
FILE - NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football...
Al Michaels won't call an NFL playoff game for NBC this season
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport Council could vote on $1.6M separation agreement