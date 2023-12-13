Becoming sunny and warmer Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Lots of sunshine is once again expected over the next couple days. Winds will be out of south so temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the 40s. The wind will also be lighter. Above normal temps highlight our weather the remainder of the week as south winds and sunshine will push highs to near 50º on Friday. A quick moving system will arrive late Friday night into Saturday with rain moving in. This will be a chilly rain, but at this time we aren’t expecting any snow. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally less than 0.25″.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 43º. Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 27º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 49º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.