Becoming sunny and warmer Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Mostly sunny skies are on tap again today, but winds will be much lighter and from the south leading to highs near 40º. Above normal temps highlight our weather the remainder of the week as south winds and sunshine will push highs to near 50º on Friday. A quick moving system will arrive late Friday night leading to rain chances to our NW, but clouds will be the only thing that impacts our area. Highs will remain above normal heading into next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 43º. Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 24º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 48º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.