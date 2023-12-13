Courtyard by Marriott hotel opens in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group (FHG) is celebrating the opening of a new Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

The Courtyard hotel is located where the former Lodge Hotel once sat at 907 Utica Ridge Place in Bettendorf.

Those in charge say the hotel features a modern and flexible design with communal spaces, all with the intent to let travelers relax, recharge and reset. Guests can start the day anytime with the 24-hour fitness center or take a quick dip in the pool, the spokesperson added. Guestrooms provide plush bedding, flexible workspaces, and free Wi-Fi too.

Additionally, the hotel features Courtyard’s Bistro which serves an extensive made-to-order breakfast menu and full-service dinner menu with craft beers, premium cocktails, wines, and a full array of Starbuck’s drinks, according to the spokesperson.

“We are excited to bring the Courtyard brand back to Bettendorf and the Quad Cities,” said Dan Huber, Co-Owner and CEO of Frontier Hospitality Group. “The Courtyard is a very popular brand among business and leisure travelers, and we are proud of our association with Marriott as a franchisee. Our central location along the Interstate 74 corridor makes the Courtyard a convenient option for Quad City travelers.”

The new Courtyard represents the sixth hotel Frontier Hospitality Group has developed since 2014, according to the spokesperson. FHG has invested more than $62 million in hospitality in the Quad Cities over the course of the past seven years and 2024 marks FHG’s 74th year in business in the Quad Cities region.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.