Davenport Council could vote on $1.6M separation agreement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City Council is expected to discuss settlement agreements for former city employees.

One of those agreements is a $1.6 million payment to former City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

The council added the agenda item for a closed door meeting Wednesday night with legal counsel.

According to the agenda, the council may reconvene in open session to ratify Spiegel’s settlement agreement, along with two other former city employees.

Davenport and Spiegel struck their deal Oct. 6 and announced it Nov. 16.

The city council statement said leaders wouldn’t take questions, and the separation agreement bars Spiegel from talking to media for 10 years about her departure.

It comes after the city council ousted elected Ald. Derek Cornette in September and before the Nov. 7 election.

Cornette was ousted for what it called sexual harassment of city staff. Spiegel said she’d been a victim.

