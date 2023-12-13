Davenport Council could vote on $1.6M separation agreement

Davenport City Council could vote in open session Wednesday night to ratify a $1.6 million settlement with former City Administrator Corri Spiegel.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City Council is expected to discuss settlement agreements for former city employees.

One of those agreements is a $1.6 million payment to former City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

The council added the agenda item for a closed door meeting Wednesday night with legal counsel.

According to the agenda, the council may reconvene in open session to ratify Spiegel’s settlement agreement, along with two other former city employees.

Davenport and Spiegel struck their deal Oct. 6 and announced it Nov. 16.

The city council statement said leaders wouldn’t take questions, and the separation agreement bars Spiegel from talking to media for 10 years about her departure.

It comes after the city council ousted elected Ald. Derek Cornette in September and before the Nov. 7 election.

Cornette was ousted for what it called sexual harassment of city staff. Spiegel said she’d been a victim.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna L. Sand, 41, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal...
Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday
Hampton disbands their police department Monday night
Hampton disbands their police force Monday night
Julie Bowser, 54, was attacked on Sept. 17, 2021, and died less than a week later from severe...
Julie Bowser’s killer sentenced to 55 years
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Burlington Police release name of woman found dead
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Sun and cirrus
Becoming sunny and warmer Wednesday
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 13.
Fastcast: Dec. 13 (a.m.)
Quad Cities Community Foundation talks about one how charities can be used as a scam and what...
Quad Cities organization warns about holiday charity scams
Quad Cities organization warns about holiday charity scams
Quad Cities organization warns about holiday charity scams
Davenport City Council could vote in open session Wednesday night to ratify a $1.6 million...
Davenport City Council could vote in open session Wednesday on city administrator separation agreement