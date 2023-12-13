Davenport Public Works announces re-opening of East 53rd Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The wait is over. The Davenport Public Works Department announced the re-opening of East 53rd Street after four years of work.

According to a Facebook post from DPW East 53rd Street has fully re-opened, marking four years of engineering, design and reconstruction of two travel miles and 10 lane miles, including widening and dedicating a turning lane.

Officials say to watch for spot daytime lane reductions over the next few weeks as finish work is completed.

To learn more about this project, click here.

