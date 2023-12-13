Deputies investigating shooting in Des Moines County

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Around 4:09 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 11000 block of DMC Highway 99 for an unknown person who was inside.

Deputies said that while en route, they learned a shot was fired and someone had been shot.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound; he was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple people were interviewed at the scene and deputies said they determined there was no ongoing threat to the community.  The shooting remains under investigation, and not other information was released.

