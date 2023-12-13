Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Fort Madison family is mourning the loss of Krystal Lopez, a Burlington woman who died Dec. 5 from a single gunshot wound in her home.

On the night of Dec. 5, Krystal’s sister, Jennifer Lopez, received a call from her mother that they needed to check on Krystal because a neighbor informed them that there were police officers congregating at Krystal’s home.

“One of the detectives came up to me and told me that the female that was inside of the house was deceased,” said Lopez.

Lopez says Krystal was the oldest of five siblings and the mother to two daughters and one son.

“She was a fun, outgoing, energetic, outdoorsy type of person,” Lopez said. “Who enjoys time with her friends and family.”

One week after the tragedy, Lopez and her other sisters met at a Fort Madison restaurant where Krystal used to work, to remember her legacy as a mother, sister, aunt and friend.

“Her kids,” Lopez said, “I want them to remember how she was, how much she loved them and how she would do anything to make sure that they were okay.”

As of Tuesday evening, Lopez says she and her family still do not know what happened to Krystal and are seeking answers as to how she died via gunshot in her own home.

The Burlington Police Dept. says they are receiving assistance from Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in their ongoing investigation into Krystal’s death.

They are not releasing any further details at this time.

The family has setup a GoFundMe page, you can view or make a donation here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.