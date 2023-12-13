Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on E. 53rd

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 13.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new restaurant opening in Davenport said its focus is on fast, friendly service and quality food.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Sunday at 4251 E. 53rd St.

On its menu are cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard.

“We’re a convenient stop for area shoppers and movie-goers from Cinemark to grab a quick bite to eat,” Steven Young, operating partner said. “We take pride in being a part of the community and being a good neighbor to residents and surrounding businesses.”

The restaurant chain said the Davenport location can seat 84 diners with more seating on a patio, and has a drive-thru. It’ll be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has 500 locations across 36 states nationwide.

