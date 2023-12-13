Galesburg man sentenced to prison for setting fire that killed woman in 2021

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison for setting a fire that killed a woman in 2021.

A Knox County jury in August convicted Donald A. Denniston, 41, of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and arson following a three-day trial.

He must serve 100% of the sentence, minus 102 days already served in the Knox County Jail, court records show.

Galesburg police and fire departments responded about 1 a.m. Feb. 14, 2021, to the 200 block of Pine Street for a house fire.

Crews arrived and found a man in front of the home. Police said the man was injured in the fire and was taken to the burn unit at the time of the fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire and evacuated nearby homes as the home was engulfed in flames.

Police said the man told officers 60-year-old Katrina Hainline was in the home and upon getting the fire under control, fire crews found her body.

The fire was found to be intentional, police said. Denniston was charged several days later.

During the trial, court records show the prosecution presented surveillance footage of a person carrying a gas container while walking down Pine Street. This person approached the residence’s porch and then left, shortly before a fire erupted on the porch, according to prosecutors.

Further investigation by the Galesburg Police Department revealed video evidence from a nearby gas station, the Circle K on Main Street, showing the same person purchasing the gas tank and fuel.

