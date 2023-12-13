Galesburg man sentenced to prison for setting fire that killed woman in 2021

A Galesburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison for setting a fire that killed a woman in 2021.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison for setting a fire that killed a woman in 2021.

A Knox County jury in August convicted Donald A. Denniston, 41, of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and arson following a three-day trial.

He must serve 100% of the sentence, minus 102 days already served in the Knox County Jail, court records show.

Galesburg police and fire departments responded about 1 a.m. Feb. 14, 2021, to the 200 block of Pine Street for a house fire.

Crews arrived and found a man in front of the home. Police said the man was injured in the fire and was taken to the burn unit at the time of the fire. Fire crews extinguished the fire and evacuated nearby homes as the home was engulfed in flames.

Police said the man told officers 60-year-old Katrina Hainline was in the home and upon getting the fire under control, fire crews found her body.

The fire was found to be intentional, police said. Denniston was charged several days later.

During the trial, court records show the prosecution presented surveillance footage of a person carrying a gas container while walking down Pine Street. This person approached the residence’s porch and then left, shortly before a fire erupted on the porch, according to prosecutors.

Further investigation by the Galesburg Police Department revealed video evidence from a nearby gas station, the Circle K on Main Street, showing the same person purchasing the gas tank and fuel.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna L. Sand, 41, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal...
Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday
Hampton disbands their police department Monday night
Hampton disbands their police force Monday night
Julie Bowser, 54, was attacked on Sept. 17, 2021, and died less than a week later from severe...
Julie Bowser’s killer sentenced to 55 years
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Burlington Police release name of woman found dead
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Sun and cirrus
Becoming sunny and warmer Wednesday
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 13.
Fastcast: Dec. 13 (a.m.)
Quad Cities Community Foundation talks about one how charities can be used as a scam and what...
Quad Cities organization warns about holiday charity scams
Quad Cities organization warns about holiday charity scams
Quad Cities organization warns about holiday charity scams
The Davenport City Council council may vote in open session Wednesday night to ratify a $1.6...
Davenport City Council could vote in open session Wednesday on city administrator separation agreement