Geminid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 13.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Stargazers are in for a treat tonight, as the Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak.

The meteors will be radiating from the Gemini constellation.

The peak will come during the overnight hours Wednesday through dawn Thursday.

Since Nov. 19, the meteor shower has been visible, and will be visible under a clear sky through Dec. 24.

Our First Alert Weather team is calling for a clear sky, making it ideal to get a view of the meteor shower, away from city lights and looking in the east/northeast sky.

Geminid Meteor Shower
Geminid Meteor Shower(KWQC)

The chances of seeing up to 120 meteors per hour are higher this go around, because the moon is in a waxing crescent phase, meaning it won’t illuminate the sky.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna L. Sand, 41, of Rock Island, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal...
Police: Woman damaged Bettendorf squad cars during early morning chase Tuesday
Hampton disbands their police department Monday night
Hampton disbands their police force Monday night
Julie Bowser, 54, was attacked on Sept. 17, 2021, and died less than a week later from severe...
Julie Bowser’s killer sentenced to 55 years
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Burlington Police release name of woman found dead
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport Council could vote on $1.6M separation agreement
Sun and cirrus
Becoming sunny and warmer Wednesday
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 13.
Fastcast: Dec. 13 (a.m.)
Quad Cities Community Foundation talks about one how charities can be used as a scam and what...
Quad Cities organization warns about holiday charity scams