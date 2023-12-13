Geminid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Stargazers are in for a treat tonight, as the Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak.

The meteors will be radiating from the Gemini constellation.

The peak will come during the overnight hours Wednesday through dawn Thursday.

Since Nov. 19, the meteor shower has been visible, and will be visible under a clear sky through Dec. 24.

Our First Alert Weather team is calling for a clear sky, making it ideal to get a view of the meteor shower, away from city lights and looking in the east/northeast sky.

Geminid Meteor Shower (KWQC)

The chances of seeing up to 120 meteors per hour are higher this go around, because the moon is in a waxing crescent phase, meaning it won’t illuminate the sky.

