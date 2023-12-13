Gov. Reynolds to reassess Iowa Area Education Agencies

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is seeking an extensive review of the state’s area education agencies to make them align more with the Department of Education.

All Iowa AEA’s may look different, including possibly closing.

The services AEA’s provide are specified toward students with special education needs as well as pre-enrollment testing for various disabilities.

Chief Administrator of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency Bill Decker shed some light on what could be at stake and why this sudden potential change is looming.

”Partnership with schools, principals, teachers and families to help students be as successful as they can be.” Decker said.

Decker describes that as the main function of Area Education Agencies or AEA’s.

A new initiative from Gov. Kim Reynolds could change some of that.

“We’ve had a change of leadership in the department of education,” Decker said. “The governor has been looking at consolidating all sorts of different agencies and bureaus across the state so, that would be my prediction, it’s a step that to her seems quite logical.”

Decker said it’s a more challenging idea to get rid of AEA’s rather than keep them around.

“Everything we do is called for in Iowa code and, and it is needed, and it has an impact.” Decker said.

Pleasant Valley School District Superintendent Brian Strusz says this change would be a difficult one for schools and students, if it happens.

“How do they still provide the services in this area,” Strusz said. “Because it just increased the mileage and where people are coming from to help us, but we would still need those support services in some way in our schools, or districts would have to combine possibly to hire somebody, but then how do you manage them across multiple districts.”

“I think that families should be concerned enough to contact their legislators and describe what the AEA does for them.” Decker said.

“We’re going to continue to try to be good partners,” Decker said. “That’s what we strive to be, great partners with our local districts and we want to be partners with legislators, the governor, the Department of Education, to be a part of improving to serve students better and help students to become more successful citizens.”

“National and state data shows Iowa’s students with disabilities have significant proficiency gaps,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “While the AEA’s will continue to serve students with disabilities, changes are necessary to improve student outcomes. A comprehensive review of AEA’s will help identify solutions. Parents can be assured that their children will continue to receive the services they need.”

Area Education Agencies have been serving special education services to students since 1974.

