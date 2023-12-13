Iowa lawmakers discuss priorities ahead of legislative session

Legislators in both parties say that they want to be better at bipartisanship in the next session.
Iowa lawmakers preview priorities for the 2024 legislative session(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Politicians on both sides sat down with community leaders in West Des Moines early Tuesday to lay out their goals for the next legislative session, which begins January 8. Legislators in both parties spoke on different ways to ease the cost of living.

Rep. David Young (R-Van Meter) says Iowans can expect action on their taxes. “I think there’s going to be a vociferous debate about taxes. In terms of, I guess it’s kind of like tax limbo. You know, how low can you go and what rate and speed right?” Young said.

Ankeny Republican Senator Mike Bousselot says the cost of electricity in Iowa remains low, but there are disparities in the cost across the state. “The challenge that we face. The challenge that can’t be ignored is that if you’re in Ottumwa, Iowa, you are going to pay 30% more for power, the same power, than if you’re in Fort Dodge, Iowa. That’s just merely based on your service territory, ”Bousselot said.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights says by 2030, the state will need 25,000 new housing units, and that the state should expand its first-time home buyer program. Also, Konfrst says she’d like to see more grants to make home renovations more affordable. “A lot of those expenses are so high that people can’t afford them but when you put them out over the course of a grant program, we can help people knock down those costs. Get new windows, get a new roof, and stay in the neighborhood. Keep their home nice,” Konfrst said.

Preschool is expensive in Iowa. In Scott County, the median cost of preschool is $9,900 dollars a year. That works out to 11% of a family in Scott County’s median income. Democratic Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque says the biggest challenge the state faces is paying childcare workers, who make an average of $14 an hour, better wages. “That means that most of those workers who take care of our children eight to 10 hours every day actually qualify for SNAP benefits, housing assistance, the list goes on,” Jochum said.

While not at the event today, Governor Reynolds has previously said she wants to eliminate the state’s income tax entirely.

