Legal fees: $75K for Davenport building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Since the building collapse on May 28, Davenport has racked up tens of thousands of dollars in bills for outside counsel – private lawyers hired to help with special cases.

According to invoices obtained by TV6 Investigates, fees related to the building collapse total $74,229 – mostly paid to the Davenport firm Lane and Waterman.

Lawyers there charged as much as $355 an hour.

Descriptions of details are redacted, but the invoices show the time and rate each lawyer spent working on 324 Main. In June alone, lawyers worked 115 hours for more than $32,000 in fees.

Expect more bills to come. Only beginning is the slew of negligence lawsuits from survivors and families of the three men who died.

The documents TV6 looked at turned up other major expenses, too.

One involved a deadly police chase where a woman was killed by a fleeing suspect in 2019. That’s cost almost $29,000 since May.

There’s also the case of JC Landscaping – a story TV6 covered in September. The city lost a zoning case against the business and spent more than $19,000 on lawyers.

Other major expenses are related to a lawsuit brought by Derek Cornette.

The former alderman sued and won after being expelled from the council. So far the city’s paid $9,483 in legal fees. But it’s not over because Davenport has appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Cornette’s behavior led to a $1.6 million settlement with former administrator Corri Spiegel, who said she was a victim of his harassment.

TV6 obtained these bills from June through November using public records laws.

