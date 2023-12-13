Mammoth remains spark intrigue at Muscatine County farmland auction

Unveiling a prehistoric past.
According to the Auction Group, the 418-acre land brought in about $4.2 million.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A farmland auction in Muscatine County took an interesting turn when sellers announced that some of the land up for sale contained mammoth bones.

The sellers, who acquired the farm in 1971, stumbled upon what seemed to be a mammoth femur during a flood that washed the creek out. Archaeologists confirmed the discovery, yet refrained from further excavation given the commonality of mammoth remains in the region.

Tiffany Adrian from the University of Iowa Paleontology Repository says that all the Ice Age-associated animals, including mammoths, mastodons, giant ground sloths, reindeer, and bison, are very common for the region.

“You might see tree roots sticking out and maybe underneath those, you might find some mammoth material as well. Also in creeks, especially after a rainstorm or high creek levels, when the levels go down again, and it’s safe to walk along the creeks that you might find material washed out onto sandbars.”

Given the commonality of such discoveries, here are the recommended steps to consider if you come across a fossil, unusual bones, or an artifact.

“You can take a photo of it and make a note of where it was found exactly where it was found, if you’ve got a phone on you, it’s got the GPS coordinate, or you can take a photo whilst it’s still on the ground and record your location,” said Adrian.

“And you can always send that photo to the geology department and the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Iowa.”

Adrian says fossils can be very fragile and need to be handled carefully.

“Whenever you find something, and especially if it’s been in a creek, and it’s very wet, or you’ve just pulled it out, the soil has to be really careful about drying it very slowly, otherwise, it’s going to fall to pieces.”

The Ul Paleontology Repository houses over a million specimens. Some of these items are not on public display but are dedicated to research on the paleobiology and paleoecology of mammoth and mastodon, along with the paleoenvironment of North America’s ice ages. They also play a role in undergraduate teaching and student training in specimen conservation.

According to Tim Meyer from Steffes Auction Group, the 418-acre land brought in about $4.2 million, and the farmland buyers were mostly neighbors, so the farm is going to stay somewhat local.

