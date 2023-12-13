Moline city council approves TIF consulting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline city council approved an agreement for a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) consulting contract.

The Moline city council approved a resolution to contract with PGAV Planners LLC to provide TIF consulting services to determine the feasibility of creating a TIF District downtown.

City officials say TIFS are generally used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects.

The City of Moline already has several other community improvement projects in the works, like plans to roll out a new rental housing inspection program in 2024.

