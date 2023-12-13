Quad Cities organization warns about holiday charity scams

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dec 5. federal prosecutors put out a press release and other online reports have been put out warning people about common holiday scams. To make a quick buck, multiple scamming methods can be used according to federal prosecutors.

One of those scamming methods also includes posing as a fake charity, which local non-profit officials say is very possible.

“A legitimate charity is going to be registered in the state that it’s located, and it’s going to be registered to the IRS as a 501 C three organization. Those organizations and you’ll find them on the IRS charity lookup tool have passed the IRS test for your illegitimate charity. So that’s really a good place to start,” said Anne Calder, Vice President of Development at Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Calder says the Quad Cities Community Foundation provides services to anyone who is looking to make a legitimate charitable contribution.

Calder says fake charities sometimes spoof their victims by sending emails, calling from what looks like a real charity’s number or even trying to pressure you into giving.

“A real charity is not going to pressure you. So they’re not going to come to you and say we need you to do this today. Or we need your bank account information today. Or we want you to go out and buy gift cards and send it to us right now. And then we’ll do these other things. A real charity is not going to do that,” said Calder.

She says a legitimate charity will keep you involved throughout the giving process.

“A good charity is going to have a clear mission. They’re going to acknowledge your gift right away. They’re going to thank you immediately for that gift. And then they’re going to come back and tell you how your gift was used and how it made a difference. Those are signs so the charity has a solid mission, has a good plan, is working the plan, and is telling you more about how your gift made a difference. Those are good signs,” said Calder.

Officials with the Quad Cities Community Foundation say the better prepared a person is, the better decision they can make.

“I think they try to play on people’s emotions. And it’s the immediacy of the donation, they try to get you not to think about it. Every gift is worth thinking about. And every gift is worth doing that research to make sure it’s going to the cause that you want it to go to,” said Calder.

Anyone who wants help in picking the right charity to donate to can find out more information at qccommunityfoundation.org. The foundation also has office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

