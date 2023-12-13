Rock Island-Milan schools busy with facility upgrades

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District is reflecting on progress and upgrades made to its schools as the district approaches $70 million in facility upgrades.

Since 2017, the Rock Island-Milan School District has spent more than $64 million in facility upgrades, according to a spokesperson for the district. Since voters approved the Rock Island County School Facility Tax back in November 2016, the district has been busy putting that money back into school buildings.

In December at the Regular Board of Education meeting, CFO Jennifer Barton gave an update on all the projects that have been completed so far with School Facility Tax and ESSER (federal stimulus relief funds) Funds.

According to Barton in the last seven years, the district has:

Completed seven secure entryways

Replaced complete or partial roofs at 11 buildings

Completed an addition, renovation, and cafeteria expansion at RIHS

Completed two elevator replacements and one vertical platform lift replacement

Completed tuckpointing at four buildings

Replaced bleachers at three buildings

RIHS stadium renovations, new truck, and new field turf

EJHS STEM lab renovation

Completed structural repairs at RIHS

Completed tennis court replacement

Completed main plumbing replacement at RIHS

Upgraded HVAC systems at 10 buildings

Upgraded RIHS chillers

Upgraded auditorium, small gym and fieldhouse HVAC

“I want to thank the taxpayers and voters in Rock Island County because truly without the votes for the one percent sales tax, the district would not have been able to do the work we have done in the last seven years,” said RIMSD CFO Barton.

The $64 million in facility upgrades doesn’t include other projects that have been completed that were funded by different funding sources, according to a media release from the district. Looking at all facility upgrade projects the district is approaching $70 million in facility upgrades.

To view a full list of projects, click here.

