Tipton woman pleads guilty to animal neglect, sentenced to probation

CEDAR Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Tipton woman was sentenced Friday to two years of unsupervised probation several months after deputies seized 39 dogs from “unsafe conditions” from her business.

Linda E. Boots, 76, the owner of “Just Dogs Rescue,” pleaded guilty Friday in Cedar County Court to one count of animal neglect causing non-serious injury, a serious misdemeanor.

In addition to probation, court records show a judge also sentenced her to 180 days in jail with all but two days suspended.

On July 26, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for a complaint of dog neglect in the 1700 block of Highway 130 in Tipton and found 39 dogs living in unsafe conditions.

According to deputies, the dogs were safely removed and taken for veterinary evaluations and treatment and placed under the care of the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they found a buildup of feces inside the enclosures and the facility as a whole. The floor was also wet from what appeared to be a mixture of condensation and urine, given the overwhelmingly strong smell of ammonia.

The ventilation and circulation were insufficient and the temperature rose to 89 degrees with 80% humidity while authorities were present, deputies said. There was insufficient drainage in the facility and the drain in the facility was backed up with what appeared to be feces.

There were a few raised dog beds, deputies said. But not enough to allow most of the dogs access to clean and dry areas, and several of the dogs had feces matted on them.

The dogs all had water, but most were dark and cloudy and appeared not to be potable, according to deputies. There was dog food in most enclosures, but the food had been spilled and the dogs had to eat it off the wet urine and feces-covered floor.

Deputies said the enclosures were made of chain link and much of the bottoms were rusted and contaminated with hair and feces. Multiple areas had unwound and created sharp points and holes in the enclosure.

According to deputies, the facility overall was an unsafe environment for the dogs and was endangering their health and well-being.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.