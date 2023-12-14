2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution conspiracy involvement

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 14.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for their involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to a media release.

According to court documents, Jordan Thomas Hopper, 25, and Austen Michael Thomas, 26, were part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from 2020 to 2022. The fentanyl was pressed into blue pills with “M30″ on them, which are meant to look like prescription Percocet pills. The conspiracy resulted in numerous overdoses.

At sentencing, the court found Hopper to be responsible for three overdoses caused by the ingestion of pills containing fentanyl, court records show. Hopper was sentenced to 420 months, or 35 years, in federal prison.

According to court records, Thomas was not specifically found to be responsible for any overdoses but was also sentenced related to his unlawful possession of a firearm. Thomas was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison.

According to a media release, others charged as a part of this conspiracy include; 27-year-old Linder Kai Divos of Davenport, was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in federal prison; 23-yar-old Kathan Daniel Wiley of Davenport, was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison; and 26-year-old Marshall Matthew James Carver, of Davenport, has a pending sentencing.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, the release said. This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
The Galena Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Donald...
Found: Missing Galena man has been located
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Sunday at 4251 E. 53rd St. in Davenport.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on E. 53rd
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

Fire
Crews respond to garage fire in Moline
The Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing for winter.
Iowa Transportation Commission approves FY 2025 Traffic Safety Improvement Program projects
The facility is next to Genesis family practice & pediatric offices in Bettendorf.
New Genesis Emergency Department in Bettendorf considered a success
In the first year, they saw 11,000 patients, which exceeded their 3 year projections.
First year for new Genesis Emergency Department in Bettendorf considered a success