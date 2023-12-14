Bettendorf City Officials poised to add a pedestrian bridge by 2025

Bettendorf City Council is moving forward with the idea of a new pedestrian bridge to be added adjacent to the TBK Sports Complex
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – Bettendorf City Council is moving forward with the idea of a new pedestrian bridge to be added adjacent to the TBK Sports Complex with an expansion in Bettendorf.

“This seemed to be an awesome opportunity to create a gateway off of interstate 80 into Bettendorf,” said Bettendorf Assistant City Administrator, Jeff Reiter. “With the Interstate 74, having this awesome basket handle bridge, we mimic that design with this pedestrian bridge near Interstate 80. So, we really have two awesome gateways into Bettendorf, and we think that it’s really going to be an iconic feature as you come off Interstate 80.”

This process has been 2 years in the making. The new development, East of Middle Road, is expected to be valued at more than $85 million once completed. Reiter says residents will not expect a tax increase.

“We have the capacity to bond for as much as $11 million dollars for this project, but it’s not our plan to bond for $11 million, especially not right out of the gate,” said Reiter. “It could be 11. We just don’t anticipate that happening based on our preliminary design and cost estimates. We believe it is also important for the residents to know the new taxes generated by the expansion will offset the bonds, and there will not be a tax increase to them to cover the costs associated with this bridge.”

Local businesses are hopeful that the pedestrian bridge will draw in more foot traffic.

“We’re really excited for the pedestrian bridge,” said Twin Span Brewery Manager Kerry Glynn. “Having that foot traffic is going to be wonderful for everybody up here. There’s tons of spots where people can kind of just wonder. Whether they’re here in between a game, waiting at the TBK or they’re here to just stay and visit Bettendorf. We’re just happy to have them come wander on over to our patio. We hope you make it into the door.”

The city anticipates the Eastern leg of Forest Grove Dr. and roundabout to open December 15 with the Northernmost Middle Road roundabout set to open on December 22, just in time for Christmas.

Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
The Galena Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Donald...
Found: Missing Galena man has been located
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Sunday at 4251 E. 53rd St. in Davenport.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on E. 53rd
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

A Peoria man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for aggravated DUI causing the death of...
Peoria man gets 12 years in prison for aggravated DUI
A new restaurant opening in Davenport said its focus is on fast, friendly service and quality...
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on E. 53rd
Bettendorf City Council is moving forward with the idea of a new pedestrian bridge to be added...
Bettendorf City Officials poised to add a pedestrian bridge by 2025
Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group (FHG) is celebrating the opening of a new...
Courtyard by Marriott hotel opens in Bettendorf
Earlier Thursday, Oak Street Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new primary care...
A new primary care clinic opened in Moline on Thursday