Bettendorf officials poised to add a pedestrian bridge by 2025

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – The Bettendorf City Council is moving forward with the idea of a new pedestrian bridge to be added adjacent to the TBK Sports Complex with an expansion in Bettendorf.

“This seemed to be an awesome opportunity to create a gateway off of Interstate 80 into Bettendorf,” said Bettendorf Assistant City Administrator, Jeff Reiter. “With the Interstate 74, having this awesome basket handle bridge, we mimic that design with this pedestrian bridge near Interstate 80. So, we really have two awesome gateways into Bettendorf, and we think that it’s really going to be an iconic feature as you come off Interstate 80.”

This process has been 2 years in the making. The new development, East of Middle Road, is expected to be valued at more than $85 million once completed. Reiter said residents should not expect a tax increase.

“We have the capacity to bond for as much as $11 million for this project, but it’s not our plan to bond for $11 million, especially not right out of the gate,” he said. “It could be 11. We just don’t anticipate that happening based on our preliminary design and cost estimates. We believe it is also important for the residents to know the new taxes generated by the expansion will offset the bonds, and there will not be a tax increase to them to cover the costs associated with this bridge.”

Local businesses are hopeful that the pedestrian bridge will draw in more foot traffic.

“We’re really excited for the pedestrian bridge,” Twin Span Brewery Manager Kerry Glynn said. “Having that foot traffic is going to be wonderful for everybody up here. There’s tons of spots where people can kind of just wonder. Whether they’re here in between a game, waiting at the TBK or they’re here to just stay and visit Bettendorf. We’re just happy to have them come wander on over to our patio. We hope you make it into the door.”

The city anticipates the Eastern leg of Forest Grove Drive and roundabout to open Friday with the northernmost Middle Road roundabout set to open on Dec. 22, just in time for Christmas.

