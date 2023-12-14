Burglary and car crash: Coya’s Cafe stays open despite multiple setbacks

Burglary and car crash: Coya's Cafe stays open despite multiple setbacks
By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A small business in Moline is staying open despite suffering multiple setbacks in recent weeks.

The owner of Coya’s Cafe, Blanca Moran, opened her Mexican restaurant in Moline six years ago, but the past few years have been difficult.

From pandemic restrictions, to burglaries and even a car crashing into her building, Moran says she is committed to remaining open and taking care of her staff and customers.

“It doesn’t matter if you fall,” Moran said. “The important thing is getting back up and keep going.”

Last month, a car crashed into Coya’s Cafe, located on 4th Ave. in Moline, which forced them to close until a city inspector deemed it safe to reopen.

“It still has not been fixed,” Moran said. “Because, of course, we have to deal with the insurance, and it hasn’t been approved.”

To make matters worse, this past weekend, burglars broke into the restaurant, breaking two backdoors and stealing their register, tip jar and a safe.

An entire week’s worth of sales were stolen overnight.

“Part of those funds were to pay payroll, to pay our rent, to pay vendors and other expenses that we have,” said Moran.

Moran is optimistic that her customers will ultimately support the restaurant’s recovery.

“Hopefully with the support of all the customers that we have,” Moran said. “We’re gonna try to get those sales going again.”

Moran did admit, however, that these setbacks have made her rethink keeping the restaurant going.

“You look back where you started,” Moran said. “And how it wasn’t easy to start the business and how far you’ve accomplished and how far you’ve done in life.”

She ultimately decided to keep moving forward.

“No, I’m not gonna give up just because of what happened,” Moran said. “Now I just have to implement new changes to make something better.”

Moran says she will have to temporarily close the restaurant while they make repairs to the building. However, it is unclear when this will happen.

The current focus is to recover financially from the burglary to pay staff and vendors.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the burglary of Moran’s restaurant this past weekend to call the Moline Police Dept. or call Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

