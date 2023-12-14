Businesses celebrate full reopening of East 53rd Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday, the Davenport Public Works Department announced the reopening of 53rd Street, with all lanes now back in action.

The city invested over $16 million in this project, which includes the addition of two miles of new sidewalks, improved pedestrian crosswalks, and various other enhancements. However, local businesses are particularly excited about the reopening.

“We’re happy to see cars out front again, been too long. so I’m super happy,” Mission BBQ’s General Manager Bill Steen said.

Staff at some of the local businesses said the reopening has made the commute a bit easier for them.

“It’s helped even the employees getting to work. I know a lot of people avoid this road, just because of how long it’s been going on, and how stressful it is to get through all of the traffic. but yeah, it’s been a lot better since it’s open,” Katelyn Bell, Manager at Whitey’s Ice Cream, said.

This is especially important for businesses like Mission BBQ and Whitey’s because they know how big of an impact the reopening will have.

“I’m hoping everybody goes back to their normal routine of using 53rd to get up and down because it’s now that it’s done,” Steen said. “It’s nice. It’s wider. It’s probably a lot quicker than some of the other routes.”

“It’s kind of the season for people to come and get gift cards and stuff like that,” Bell said. “So we’re really excited to have a lot of people come back in and be able to stop avoiding the road.”

Officials said motorists should watch for spot daytime lane reductions over the next few weeks as finish work is completed.

