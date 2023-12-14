City of Rock Island announces road closure and detour

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island announced a detour to allow for pavement repair.

A detour was set up for 30th Street between 5th and 7th Avenues, city officials said.

Travel delays can be expected during the construction at nearby the construction.

According to officials, the anticipated date of completion and resumption of normal traffic is Dec. 18.

Map of detour in Rock Island. (City of Rock Island)

