Crews respond to garage fire in Moline

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 14.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a garage fire Thursday afternoon in Moline.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday around 1:37 p.m. in the 800 block of North Shore Drive, according to a media release.

Crews first on the scene reported a small, unattached garage was on fire. Crews extinguished the fire in about five minutes.

According to crews, the homeowner reported burning brush and weeds in the area when the fire got out of control.

There were no injuries reported, crews said. The fire was contained to the exterior of the garage.

