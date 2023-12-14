Crews respond to garage fire in Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a garage fire Thursday afternoon in Moline.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday around 1:37 p.m. in the 800 block of North Shore Drive, according to a media release.

Crews first on the scene reported a small, unattached garage was on fire. Crews extinguished the fire in about five minutes.

According to crews, the homeowner reported burning brush and weeds in the area when the fire got out of control.

There were no injuries reported, crews said. The fire was contained to the exterior of the garage.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.