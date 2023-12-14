Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2nd violation of sex offender registration

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa - Kevin Cooks is wanted by Scott County law enforcement for sex offender registration violation, 2nd offense.

The 23-year-old Cooks is 6-foot-4, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.