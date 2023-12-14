Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on warrant for drug charges

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. - Javid Levy is wanted by Rock Island County law enforcement for a warrant on manufacture, deliver or possession with intent.

The 25-year-old Levy is 5-foot-10, 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

