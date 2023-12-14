Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal $25K worth of equipment from Milan plumbing company
MILAN, Ill. - Thieves made off with $25,000 worth of equipment from B & B Drain Tech.
At 10:36 p.m. on Oct. 22 three people stole several Rigid SeaSnakes and Monitors and a Rigid Flex Shaft with carbide tipped chain.
One of the suspects was wearing a 1 Backwoods sweatshirt and another was wearing a “Rick and Morty” sweatshirt.
The vehicle they arrived in could have been a 2017 or 2018 Dodge Caravan with tinted windows and black rims. The license plate appears to be a car dealership plate or applied for plate.
If you have any information about this break-in, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.
