Davenport childcare center receives waiver for sidewalk installation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Birdie’s Nest Childcare Center has received a waiver for sidewalk installation.

Birdie’s Nest is located on Hickory Grove in Davenport and due to a city requirement for new development projects, the childcare center would have been required to install sidewalks that fully encompass the business’s three acres of land if they had not received the waiver.

Parents and citizens both showed up to Davenport City Council’s meeting to voice their concerns, mainly about safety and privacy, with the sidewalk being built so close to the childcare center.

As the waiver was granted, NaRhea Salzbrenner, owner of Birdie’s Nest, will now be allowed to postpone sidewalk construction until such time as construction is ordered by Davenport City Council, according to council documents.

Salzbrenner will remain financially obligated for the cost of installation when it takes place, council documents say.

Salzbrenner says that if sidewalk installation is ordered, tens of thousands of dollars would be put toward compliance, instead of being used to provide more families with childcare.

The motion to approve the waiver passed with all council members voting yes.

